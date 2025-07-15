Iowa Hawkeyes QB Ranked Among Best in Big Ten
The Iowa Hawkeyes hit the transfer portal in the offseason looking to add a quarterback to improve the passing attack.
South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski was the answer.
Gronowski comes in as a former Walter Payton Award winner at the FCS level. After four years with the Jackrabbits, he decided to transfer to Iowa.
Gronowski comes to the Hawkeyes with a big arm and plenty of experience. Is this enough to land him among the top passers in the Big Ten?
On3's Andy Staples shared his Top 10 entering the 2025 season and Gronowski made the cut at No. 10.
He was limited by injury in the spring, so we’re still not sure what he’ll look like in Iowa’s offense," Staples wrote. "But if he gives the Hawkeyes functional QB play for the first time since CJ Beathard roamed Kinnick Stadium, then the Hawkeyes could have a huge season."
Iowa finished 17th in the Big Ten with 131.6 passing yards per game last season. The Hawkeyes featured a dynamic running back in Kaleb Johnson and the pass game suffered. Enter Gronowski and the expectations are that he can help add to the offense.
Gronowski showed an ability as a dynamic passer while also being able to use his legs at South Dakota State. He rushed for 37 touchdowns in four years.
Gronowski ended his career at South Dakota State with 10,330 yards and 93 passing touchdowns to 20 interceptions.
Iowa has been one of the nation's best defensive teams in recent years but has struggled to score points. The hope is that Gronowski can change fortunes in 2025.