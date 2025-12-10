Iowa's ReliaQuest Bowl Named Top Non-Playoff Matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes are going bowling for the 12th consecutive season, excluding the unprecedented 2020 season. Iowa is pitted against an SEC opponent for the fifth year in a row now and is gearing up to face the No. 14-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Hawkeyes have lost their last two bowl games against Missouri and Tennessee by a combined score of 62-24 and will look to turn things around this year in an expected top-tier matchup.

Scott Dochterman of The Athletic ranked his top-10 non-College Football Playoff bowl games, and placed the Iowa-Vanderbilt ReliaQuest Bowl at No. 1.

"There’s no better matchup outside of the CFP than No. 23 Iowa (8-4) against No. 14 Vanderbilt (10-2) in Tampa," Dochterman wrote.

What Makes This Game So Exciting?

To start, Iowa actually has a competent scoring offense for the first time in what feels like a lifetime. The last time the Hawkeyes scored more than 30 points in a bowl game was in the 49-24 win over USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. This is also Iowa's best scoring season since 2020.

This is, in part, thanks to former South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, who finished the season with 23 total touchdowns.

"Iowa features college football’s winningest quarterback in Mark Gronowski, a four-year starter at South Dakota State who has 57 career victories," Dochterman wrote. "This year, Gronowski has 15 rushing touchdowns, which is just one shy of tying Michigan’s Denard Robinson for the Big Ten single-season record by a quarterback. That’s aided by one of college football’s best offensive lines."

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

On the Vanderbilt side, Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Diego Pavia has led the Commodores to perhaps their best season in school history. Vanderbilt had a program record 10 wins and six SEC wins this season. It was also the first winning regular season since 2013.

Pavia has also led the Commodores to a top-10 scoring offense, a top-15 passing offense and a top-40 rushing offense as both the leading passer and rusher. He has 4,018 total yards of offense and 36 touchdowns.

Not only does this game include two scoring offenses, but it also features two talented scoring defenses. Iowa's defense, unsurprisingly, ranks top 10 in scoring, and Vanderbilt's defense allows 21.9 points per game.

"And for true football fans, watching Pavia and Vandy’s run offense compete against Iowa coordinator Phil Parker’s defense will be worth the late arrival at New Year’s Eve parties," Dochterman concluded.

