Iowa vs. Rutgers: Complete Series History
Even though they've been on a roll in their first three games, Rutgers knows the Iowa Hawkeyes have their number. These two Big 10 foes have only played against each other four times with all four meetings being in the last 10 years. Ultimately, the Hawkeyes have won all four games.
A 4-0 record against the Scarlet Knights surely makes the Hawkeyes' first road test a little easier. Despite dominating UMass last week, Iowa knows they could very easily be 3-0 with a win over a Top 25 opponent.
If anything, their loss to Iowa State prepared them for this Friday night showdown. With the Hawkeyes coming off of a 40-point win, Rutgers one-upped them. The Scarlet Knights just defeated Norfolk State by 50 points, something this Hawkeyes defense simply isn't going to allow.
In fact, Iowa has shut out Rutgers in two of their four wins, including their most recent meeting. These two teams played each other for the first time in 2016, a game Iowa won, 14-7. To no surprise, defense has been the focal point of the Hawkeyes four-wins against the Scarlet Knights.
Three years later, Iowa shut out Rutgers for the first time. Their 2019 matchup saw the Hawkeyes' most dominant series victory, 30-0. Rutgers had a chance to redeem themselves two years later, but once again fell, 27-10. SI's Jon Alfano broke down these teams most recent meeting, a 22-0 Iowa victory.
Even though it is a small sample size, Iowa has the clear advantage. They've outscored Rutgers, 93-17, and have only given up two touchdowns across four games. So far this season, Iowa has given up just three total touchdowns.
The age-old battle of offense vs. defense will take center stage at SHI Stadium. Rutgers schedule has more than favored the Scarlet Knights as this will be their fourth straight home game. Obviously, they would love to secure a fourth win as five of their final eight games will be played on the road, including at No. 9 Illinois and at No. 1 Ohio State.
On paper, Iowa and Rutgers is one of the most intriguing Big 10 matchups. Knowing HC Kirk Ferentz and how he likes to operate, Iowa is going to come in with a strategic gameplan. Despite the entire SI staff predicting Iowa, they are just 2.5 point favorites. In fact, ESPN Analytics favorites Rutgers, giving them a 57% chance to leave 4-0 (1-0).
