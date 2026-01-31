Iowa Extends Offer to Four-Star Kansas WR

Wide receiver was a huge position of need in the transfer portal, and the Iowa Hawkeyes addressed it with ease.

Now, they have their sights set on a top talent in the Class of 2027.

Great Bend High Schooler Cooper Ohnmacht confirmed Iowa threw an offer his way. Currently, the 6’ 185-pound wideout is a four-star recruit.

Not only is Ohnmacht a four-star recruit, but he’s the No. 1 player in the entire state of Kansas. Sure, Kansas isn’t known for churning out a ton of NFL players, but that doesn’t take away from just how highly recruiters think of this kid.

Iowa Offers Four-Star WR Cooper Ohnmacht

“After a great conversation with Chris Polizzi I’m extremely excited and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa!” Ohnmacht posted .

Polizzi was just named the team’s next special teams coordinator so it’s interesting to see him be the one to recruit Polizzi. While he isn’t directly involved with the wide receivers, some of them are a huge part of the team’s special teams, look no further than Kaden Wetjen.

While no one is ready to compare Ohnmacht to Wetjen, that could be the type of role this team sees him in. Iowa continues to progress closer to being an air-raid style offense , and a player like Ohnmacht would make that infinitely easier. With a full senior season ahead of him, Ohnmacht has plenty of time to progress as a receiver and player in general.

The Pursuit For Ohnmacht

Junior Season:

11-1

1st Team All State

1st Team All WAC (SAF)

1st Team All WAC (WR)

Big Classes DPOY

Team OPOY

52 rec, 755 yds (8 TD)

56 tkls (2 TFL), 5 ints (2 TD)

1 PR & KR TD

1200+ APY

Hudl: https://t.co/tLaBQ3t3DS pic.twitter.com/hFbseA0oP2 — Cooper Ohnmacht (@coop_ao) December 11, 2025

According to 247Sports , Ohmacht has nine offers thrown his way. There could be a few more that weren’t tracked, but Iowa is still up against a few tough opponents. The first team to throw an offer his way was Kansas State on June 8, a team that’s been interested in him half a year longer than the Hawkeyes. Iowa could’ve been keeping tabs on him all this time, but the Wildcats offer came far earlier which gives them the instant advantage.

Kansas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Iowa State all also offered to the four-star wideout. Kansas and K-State being in the mix is no surprise at all, and Ohnmacht could very easily decide he wants to remain in his home state.

If he looks to go elsewhere, Iowa would be a great fit. He’d have a chance to play with guys like Jeremy Hecklinski, Hank Brown, or even their most recent recruit, Tradon Bessinger. It’s clear he’s a hot commodity as the Class of 2027 begins to heat up, but that shouldn’t scare Iowa as they need to bring in players like this to improve their offense.

