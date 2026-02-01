Iowa Extends Two Offers During Junior Day

While the Iowa Hawkeyes weren't able to add their fourth commit to the Class of 2027, they extended a pair of offers to players at Junior Day.

With the Class of 2026 behind them, longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz can officially put all of his attention into the next senior class.

Iowa put together a Top 50 class this past season, and that's something they're looking to echo next season and beyond.

Currently, they have tight end Jaxx DeJean committed, along with linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham. Now, they've set their sights on an offensive lineman and safety.

Iowa Offers OL Caleb Johnson

Johnson stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and is everything this team wants in an offensive lineman. Coming off a year where they won the Joe Moore Award, Iowa is going to do everything in their power to keep winning in the trenches.

According to his social media bio, Johnson is a first-team All-Conference player and made the Junior All-State team. He currently plays for Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Ind.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

247Sports lists his offers from the likes of Kent State, Bowling Green and Liberty, among others. The only notable team to compete with Iowa is Michigan State, but the Hawkeyes should have a clear advantage over a team that struggled big time a season ago.

That said, it's far too early to tell where Johnson will be going. He went from MSU to Iowa in the span of a day, and now it's up to him to put forward a stellar season and have Iowa fight for him until the very end.

Iowa Offers S Jake Thies

After a great Junior Day visit and conversation with @CoachParkerIowa and @CoachSWallace I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa! @chris_polizzi @TylerBarnesIOWA @Spauldingiowa @RhettSmeins pic.twitter.com/1NWhF9XZU0 — Jake Thies '27 (@JakeThies2) January 31, 2026

Thies received an offer from the Hawkeyes as he was one of many players to join Johnson for Junior Day. Coming off a State Championship-winning season, it's going to be extremely hard for the safety to top what he did in his junior season.

Phil Parker posed with Thies for a photo as the two would be a match made in heaven. Iowa lost Koen Entringer this past season as he decided to transfer at the last minute, though they added quite a few players that should give them plenty of depth.

Knowing Thies could also be on the way, Iowa is in good shape. The Fenwick High Schooler currently plays in Oak Park, IL, as he has offers on the table from the likes of Vanderbilt and West Virginia, as this is going to be a tight battle for the Hawkeyes.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!