Iowa Must Avoid Being Embarrassed By UCLA

Coming off their most embarrassing performance of the year, the last thing the Iowa Hawkeyes want to do is head home being blown out by UCLA.

Iowa has a relatively favorable schedule down the stretch, but it's clear they were far too in over their heads when they played USC.

Coming off that horrific 12-point loss where they didn't lead for a second, the Hawkeyes know they're in for their most difficult conference battle of the season.

No. 2 UCLA plays host to a Hawkeyes team that has a chance to save their Top 10 ranking. Should Iowa find a way to get the job done, it's safe to say people will forget about the USC loss relatively quickly.

Iowa Hasn't Lost Back to Back Games In Nearly a Year

Coincidentally, UCLA was the last team to hand Iowa their second straight back on Feb. 17-23, 2025. At the time, Jan Jensen was in her first year and endured a five-game skid along with back-to-back losses to No. 8 Ohio State in overtime and No. 3 UCLA.

Keep in mind, Iowa only lost to the Bruins by two points last season. Sure, it was a home game for Iowa, but that still goes to show how competitive they were, especially since they entered that game also coming off a tough road loss.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Chazadi Wright (11) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are certainly some similarities with this game on the horizon, but Iowa this year is a completely different team from where they were on February 23, 2025. This Hawkeyes team is extremely young, but hungry as well. Their inexperience certainly could play to their advantage, or it could lead to a disastrous downfall.

Revisiting Iowa vs. No. 1 UConn

Final Score: Iowa 64, UConn 90 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 20, 2025

Iowa has played their fair share of ranked opponents this season, but none compare to the Huskies. When Jensen's squad was tasked with going to New York for the Champions Classic, the last thing she expected was to lose, 90-64.

The Hawkeyes knew facing UConn was no easy feat, but that was a game they used to fuel them through an eight-game winning streak. Now, more than ever, they need to channel that anger again as they look to rebound from a loss.

Losing badly to UCLA would destroy all of the goodwill this team has built throughout the season. AP voters will no longer see Iowa as a threat to the top teams, and their March Madness ranking will tank accordingly.

