Iowa Has Real Chance at Boise State Decommit QB After Visit
The Iowa Hawkeyes had a crucial recruiting weekend that could reshape their quarterback future. Three-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger from Kaysville, Utah, decommitted from Boise State after his official visit to Iowa City, and the Hawkeyes appear to be frontrunners.
The talented quarterback made a huge decision this week that sent shockwaves through the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Iowa Visit Changes Everything
Bessinger's trip to Iowa City couldn't have gone better. He watched the Hawkeyes dominate Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium, and the atmosphere left him speechless. The entire experience impressed the 6-foot-5 quarterback. From the moment he arrived, Iowa rolled out the red carpet treatment.
"Everything was great," Bessinger said, according to Adam Gorney of ON3 Rivals. "The general manager was with us the whole entire time and they had a lot of press on us. The fans are unreal there. They fill out the stadium really, really well and everybody seems like they love the place. They genuinely love each other."
That's exactly what Iowa needed to hear. The Hawkeyes don't have a quarterback commit in the 2026 class yet, making Bessinger a top priority.
How Did Tim Lester Convince Tradon Bessinger?
Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester played a major role in swaying Bessinger. The second-year coordinator explained how his Shanahan-style offense prepares quarterbacks for the NFL.
This resonated with Bessinger, who has big-time professional aspirations.
"I really like what coach (Tim) Lester has planned and I really like the program," Bessinger told reporters.
The fit makes sense. Iowa currently starts Mark Gronowski, who's more of a dual-threat quarterback. Bessinger, however, is a pure pocket passer who loves throwing deep balls.
Bessinger explained that Lester told him Iowa simply needs the right weapons to execute their offensive vision. The coordinator recognizes Bessinger isn't a running quarterback and understands his passion for throwing downfield, which would create an ideal partnership between the two.
Lester's straightforward approach about Iowa needing a quarterback capable of attacking defenses vertically stands out. Bessinger's skill set aligns perfectly with what the Hawkeyes are searching for.
What's Next?
Bessinger isn't committing anywhere just yet. He wants to explore all his options before making another decision. BYU seems to sit at the top of his list, with UCLA and Minnesota are also in the picture. Both programs recently offered the productive quarterback who's thrown 44 touchdowns this season.
But Iowa has the advantage right now. They got him on campus first, showed him a dominant performance and painted a clear picture of his role in their offense.
