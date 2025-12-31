Iowa ReliaQuest Bowl Predictions: Diego Pavia Looks Average

The Iowa Hawkeyes carry their No. 23 ranking to Tampa, FL, where they are set to do battle with No. 14 Vanderbilt.

For the first time ever, the Hawkeyes will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl. They're no stranger to Raymond James Stadium, having participated in the Outback Bowl time and time again under long-time head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Now, Iowa gets a chance to take down their first ranked opponent of the season. Having previously fallen to No. 16 Iowa State, No. 11 Indiana, No. 9 Oregon, and No. 17 USC, this is their final chance to end the season on a high note.

1. Diego Pavia Looks Mediocre, At Best

Going up against a Heisman finalist is no easy feat, but Hawkeyes fans haven't forgotten about their near upset over the Hoosiers back in September. In that game, defensive back Zach Lutmer secured the first interception of the year against eventual Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza.

While Pavia can use his legs like no other QB in the nation, that doesn't mean he'll be able to run against this Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes know just how many players they'll be losing on the defensive side of the ball, and this is their last chance to come together and make some magic.

2. Kamari Moulton Puts On A Show

The Commodores opponents run the ball against them 41.79% which is first in the nation. Ferentz and company have to be foaming at the mouth looking at that number as on average, teams are running the ball 28.9 times against Vanderbilt.

Knowing how well Moulton performed in last years bowl game (14 carries for 96 yards with a touchdown), there's no reason to believe he can't replicate that performance. Sure, Iowa's fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski will likely use his legs a lot as well, but all signs are pointing towards this being the Kamari Moulton show.

3. Iowa Gets Their First Top 25 Win Of The Season

Busch Gardens didn't disappoint.



Taking team bonding to new heights (and speeds) 🎢 pic.twitter.com/NH2MBbqN6E — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 29, 2025

While it doesn't matter much at this point in the season, a Top 25 win is still a Top 25 win. The Commodores main opt-out is All-American tight end Eli Stowers who will undoubtedly have an impact on how they run their offense.

Sitting at 0-4 against ranked opponents with those four losses being by a combined 15 points, this is finally the game where Iowa breaks out. They may enter as the underdogs, but there's a real possibility Iowa makes the trip home having just defeated an SEC team by 10+ points.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!