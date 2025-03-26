Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Slammed With Shockingly Brutal Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been hit with an absolutely brutal prediction for the 2025 college football season.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have registered 12 consecutive winning seasons, a truly impressive feat for Kirk Ferentz amid all of the criticism he has faced in recent years.

But could that admirable streak be coming to an end?

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports seems to think so, as he predicted Iowa to finish just 5-7 next season in a recent piece.

"I didn't plan on coming in this low on Iowa, but here we are," Fornelli wrote. "It's not just about the quarterback situation. Iowa has been trending in the wrong direction along the lines of scrimmage in recent seasons. When you combine the questions with a schedule that isn't overly friendly, I think this projection is rather reasonable."

Apparently, Fornelli doesn't have a whole lot of belief in transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, who is widely viewed as the Hawkeyes' first genuine answer under center in what seems like ages. He also doesn't seem to think Iowa is quite as stout in the trenches any longer.

Heck, Fornelli is projecting the Hawkeyes to go just 3-7 in their Big Ten matchups, which would also mark the first time they finished below .500 in conference play since 2017.

There is no question that Iowa has some very real questions heading into 2025, especially after losing some very prominent players to the NFL Draft. But at this point, it seems risky to bet against Ferentz at least posting a winning campaign, something he has done regularly since taking the reins at Iowa City back in 1999.

We'll see if the Hawkeyes can prove Fornelli wrong next season.

