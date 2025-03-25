Analyst Says There is 'Nothing Dynamic' About Iowa Star
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson garnered quite a following this past season thanks to a brilliant showing in which he racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in both categories and setting Iowa's single-season record for rushing scores.
Johnson decided to forego his senior campaign and enter the NFL Draft, and prior to the Scouting Combine, he was viewed as a consensus top-three halfback in the class along with Ashton Jeanty and Omario Hampton. Some even had him placed ahead of the latter.
However, a rather rough showing in Indianapolis has adversely affected Johnson's draft stock to the point where some have him falling to the back end of the third round. Considering the 22-year-old was actually receiving first-round buzz earlier in the winter, that's a steep drop.
So, what exactly is the story with Johnson? Is he an elite prospect who just didn't quite have his best performance at the Combine? Or is he really nothing more than a pedestrian back?
Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports doesn't seem too enamored with the Hawkeyes product and gave him a rather sobering review during an NFL Draft mailbag piece.
"Johnson is a good football player, but some of the hype early on was a little bit much," Roberts wrote. "He projects well as an early down runner but there is just nothing dynamic about him. He’s right around the fifth ranked running back for me, and expect him to come off the board sometime in Round Three."
Ouch. That is definitely not what we were hearing about Johnson a couple of months ago, but apparently, his 4.57-second 40-yard dash time has been very eye-opening to some pundits.
