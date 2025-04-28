Former Iowa QB Receives Shocking NFL Opportunity With Chiefs
Spencer Petras did not exactly have a great run as Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback, totaling 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 37 games between 2018 and 2022.
However, in spite of his struggles at Iowa, Petras is actually receiving a huge NFL opportunity, as he has received minicamp invites from the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
Obviously, the Chiefs are the most prestigious option here, as they have won three Super Bowls while making five Super Bowl appearances over the last six seasons.
Petras certainly won't be getting the chance to start in Kansas City, as that job belongs to Patrick Mahomes, but the fact that the 25-year-old even has the opportunity to try out for the Chiefs is stunning given his skimpy collegiate production.
Regardless, it's great news for Petras, who transferred from Iowa after 2022 and landed with Utah State, where he threw for 2,315 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 65.4 percent of his passes this past season.
Petras' best year with the Hawkeyes came in 2021, when he totaled 1,880 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine picks, posting a completion percentage of 57.3 percent.
The San Rafael, Ca. native is just one in a rather long recent line of quarterbacks that have not exactly worked out for Iowa.
Fortunately, the Hawkeyes may have finally found their answer earlier this offseason, as they landed Mark Gronowski—a former FCS Walter Payton Award winner with South Dakota State—via the transfer portal.
We'll see if Gronowski can fix Iowa's problems under center in 2025.
