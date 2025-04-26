Iowa Hawkeyes Star Joins Kaleb Johnson on Prestigious NFL Team
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, and now, defensive tackle Yahya Black is joining him.
The Steelers selected Black in the fifth round of the draft on Saturday, so he and Johnson will be teaming up in the AFC North next season.
Black's draft stock rose considerably in the days leading up to the draft, which was a surprise considering he put forth a subpar performance during the Scouting Combine.
However, the 6-foot-5, 317-pound lineman definitely displayed signs of being a productive NFL player during his time at Iowa, and clearly, Pittsburgh took notice.
This past year, Black logged 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack, helping the Hawkeyes forge a stingy run defense.
Black arrived at Iowa City in 2020 and spent his entire collegiate career with the Hawkeyes. He didn't begin receiving significant playing time, however, until 2023, when he registered 51 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, putting himself on the map as an NFL prospect.
The Steelers run a 3-4 defensive scheme, which should represent a perfect setup for Black to be employed as a nose tackle. Currently, that role is being filled by Keeanu Benton, who Pittsburgh selected in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Benton has struggled as a run defender, however, which could open up instant playing time for Black.
The Steelers won 10 games and made the playoffs this past season and have not posted a losing campaign since 2003. Pretty good landing spot for Johnson and Black.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Kaleb Johnson Lands With Storied NFL Franchise In NFL Draft
MORE: Iowa Star's NFL Draft Destination Couldn't be Any More Obvious After Day 1 Stunner
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Showing Interest in Kentucky Transfer Portal Guard
MORE: Former Iowa Star Bluntly Shuts Down NFL Reporter Over Contract Dispute
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Accomplishment Shows Her True Sports Dominance