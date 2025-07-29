Iowa Hawkeyes' Stadium Ranks Amongst Best in College Football

In Iowa's last 6 home games against AP top-5 foes:

2008 vs. 3. Penn State, W 24-23

2010 vs. 5. Michigan State, W 37-6

2016 vs. 2. Michigan, W 14-13

2017 vs. 4. Penn State, L 21-19

2017 vs. 3. Ohio State, W 55-24

2021 vs. 4. Penn State, W 23-20



This week, No. 4 Michigan