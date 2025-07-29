Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes' Stadium Ranks Amongst Best in College Football

The Iowa Hawkeyes famous Kinnick Stadium has recently ranked amongst the best in CFB ahead of the 2025 season.

Dylan Feltovich

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) downs a punt inside the 1-yard-line during a NCAA football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) downs a punt inside the 1-yard-line during a NCAA football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, the Iowa Hawkeyes may have a key advantage heading into week one.

USA Today's Paul Myerberg and Blake Toppmeyer recently wrote about the best college football stadiums heading into the 2025 season, with Kinnick Stadium ranking at No. 24.

"The environment at Kinnick has helped Iowa go 22-6 at home since 2021," Myerberg and Toppmeyer wrote. "It's also home to the best new tradition in the sport: Since 2017, players and fans turn at the end of the first quarter and wave to the patients at Stead Family Children’s Hospital. 'The Hawkeye Wave' is already an indelible part of the college football fabric."

The home of the Hawkeyes has been known for the place where "top-five teams go to die,” as former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said in an interview with The Athletic in 2022. From 2008 to 2021, Iowa held a 5-1 record against the AP top-5 opponents at home.

And while the Hawkeyes suffered two-straight losses against top-5 opponents at home in 2022 and 2023, Ferentz has a chance to redeem himself against to the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions this season. In addition to the potential two top-five opponents, Kinnick Stadium will host five more contests in 2025, including Big 10 opponents Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan State.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Promising Outlook for 2025 CFB Season

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Offense Receives Bold Outlook for 2025 Season

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Exposes 'Drama' With San Francisco 49ers

MORE: Former Iowa Star Named NFL Trade Candidate After Breakout Season

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Hidden Strength Could be Bad News for Big Ten

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer, including the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Football