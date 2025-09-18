Iowa Defender Wants to Produce More Turnovers
The arguable calling card of Big Ten football is every team's general proclivity to favor the defensive side of the ball. It isn't easy to score in any Power 5 conference, but something about this specific bunch has always made it especially difficult to put up points. It's a philosophy that goes beyond the gridiron.
As for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the idea extends to them, too. So far this season, even in their lone loss, the boys in black and gold haven't allowed more than 16 points from an opponent. In fact, in two of their three bouts up to now, they've held their adversaries to single-score performances, not so much as permitting a double-digit scoring total.
It's been an effective stretch on that side of the ball, for the most part.
Hawkeyes senior DB TJ Hall said of the unit, "I think the whole defense itself is playing with confidence." Hall, in his fourth season, has played a pivotal role in Iowa's continuous ability to limit teams from racking up points of any kind.
Yet, oddly enough, the Hawkeyes haven't recorded a single turnover so far this season. Of this issue, Hall is also aware.
"As far as the turnovers, we're going to work on that," he noted. "We work on it in practice, but at the same time, we can't press and try to force the turnover.
"We know it's going to happen as long as we're doing our job."
On paper, regarding just about everything but the turnover margin, the team is certainly doing their "job." In addition to their impressive resilience relayed through allowed points, the Hawkeyes' defense as a whole ranks fourth nationwide in lowest yards allowed per play.
Iowa's defense has allowed a grand total of 30 points through three entire games, standing against their own, much more favorable gross of 97. Their one loss aside, that's an impressive dichotomy.
All the same, the beginning of B10 play, set to kick off this weekend on the road against Rutgers, will represent a harsh change of pace for the Hawkeyes. Hall and the rest of Phil Parker's defense will have to anchor down and, in addition to keeping scoring totals low, find a way to turn the field over and give the offense opportunities to put their own points on the board.
The hardest stretch of football is ahead, but coming off a 47-7 win, it'd be hard to ask for anymore momentum than Iowa already has. The pieces are in place; now, it's simply a matter of putting them together.
