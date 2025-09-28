Iowa's Top Rated PFF Players vs. Indiana
Ultimately, the Iowa Hawkeyes came up just two minutes short in their quest to ending an 0-10 drought to ranked teams. No. 11 Indiana stormed into Kinnick Stadium and forced an early interception, one that immediately changed the course of the game. A late injury to QB Mark Gronowski sealed the Hawkeyes fate as they lost, 20-15.
PFF revealed their ratings as Iowa had four players with a grade of 70 or higher. LB Karson Sharar just missed the cut as he came in fifth place at 69.2.
4. QB Mark Gronowski, 71.3
Even though he missed the most crucial time of the game, Gronowski played his heart out. He extended his streak of rushing touchdowns as he continues to inch closer to the franchise record. Gronowski's early interception wasn't entirely on him as his pass was deflected, a sign of the Hawkeyes' weak offensive line.
Coming into the game, the last thing Iowa had to worry about was their O-line. Hawkeyes' writer, Chad Leistikow, said it was "by far" the lowest graded game of the year for the offensive line.
3. LB Jaden Harrell, 72.3
This one comes as no surprise. Harrell, who leads the team in total tackles (32), was running all over the field against the Hoosiers. For Iowa, he was the second highest graded defensive player.
If it weren't for his forced fumble, he may not have been given this sort of grade. Harrell tied his lowest tackle total of the season as he brought down just four Hoosiers. In the end, his presence was enough to make a difference as he did everything in his power to stop Indiana.
2. WR Sam Phillips, 74.5
One could argue that this was Phillips breakout game of the season. While he already was the team's leading receiver, Phillips hauled in five receptions for 64 yards. He led the team in receiving, and it wasn't even close.
WR Kaden Wetjen and DJ Vonnahme both had four receptions, but both of them combined still had 19 fewer receiving yards than Phillips. He maintained his team high yards per reception (17.9) as he once again led the way with an average of 12.8 against the Hoosiers.
1. DB Zach Lutmer, 76.9
Lutmer ended up having the highest grade as Iowa failed to have anyone cross the 80 mark. As a team, Indiana entered Week 5 with a grade of 99.5. They proved to be close to unstoppable as Lutmer was one of the biggest thorns in their side.
The 6' 205-pound sophomore had just 14 total tackles last year. Through the Hawkeyes' first four games in 2025, he already has 28. Seven of those came against Indiana as he set a new career high. Not only that, but Lutmer's second career interception came against Heisman candidate QB Fernando Mendoza, who hadn't thrown an INT all season.
