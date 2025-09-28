Iowa's Top Rated PFF Players vs. Indiana

Iowa's highest graded (regular) players vs. Indiana, per PFF:



1) DB Zach Lutmer, 76.9

2) WR Sam Phillips, 74.5

3) LB Jaden Harrell, 72.3

4) QB Mark Gronowski, 71.3

5) LB Karson Sharar, 69.2



O-line had by far its lowest-graded game of the year.