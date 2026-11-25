This type of game is one that big-time players dream of. It has everything at stake for the Iowa Hawkeyes. They can hit that special 10-win total and get to 10-2. A path to the College Football Playoff is still alive. And, with some help, the Big Ten Championship could be on the table.

All of that adds up to set the stage for one of Iowa's biggest games in recent memory, and a chance to put together a program-defining performance. These are the moments when players step up, show out, and can become Iowa legends. It's there for the taking. Iowa just has to go grab it.

Tony Diaz, WR

Listen, Nebraska is stout on defense. The Cornhuskers play strong defense and are going to make Iowa earn every single yard offensively. This could feel like trudging through mud at times. Iowa's offense, while it can slow-play things for a while in this one, is going to have to take a shot.

That's where Tony Diaz can cement himself in the hearts of Iowa fans. Nebraska has shown some vulnerability to the deep shot. If Iowa can get L.J. Phillips going on the ground, Tim Lester has shown he is willing to look to Diaz over the top. Hank Brown has to lay it out there for Diaz to run under.

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Zach Lutmer, LB

There's something about Iowa defensive backs finding a way to shine in the biggest moments. I don't think it's a coincidence or accident. It all comes back to being prepared and ready, which is what Zach Lutmer specializes in. His football IQ and versatility are second to none, which could prove vital.

He is a quarterback in the secondary for Phil Parker's defense. He erases mistakes, closes on ball-carries with a vicious speed, and constantly shows up in the big moments. Could a late-game interception or a game-changing turnover by Zach Lutmer be his shining moment as a Hawkeye?

Bryce Hawthorne, DT

It's only a matter of time before Bryce Hawthorne's big paws find their way to knocking a football loose. He is a violent pass rusher who can throw offensive linemen to the side with his sheer strength. His play is a key for Iowa's defense against Anthony Colandrea.

Iowa's defensive ends have to keep Colandrea in the pocket. If they do that, this is when Bryce Hawthorne can pounce, creating his moment. He's been unbelievably close all year, and I think this could be the game he finally gets home to create a game-changing play for Iowa's defense.