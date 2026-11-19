The Iowa Hawkeyes didn't need bulletin board material as an 8-2 team, but the recent happenings, if we are playing nice, from the College Football Playoff committee, have given Iowa plenty of stuff for Iowa to look at for extra motivation ahead of the game against Illinois.

First things first, Iowa has to take care of business against the Illini if it wants to continue to make noise. That starts with playing their best football late in the season. Iowa needs a trio of talents at some of its patented positions of strength to make a strong effort to get the road Big Ten win.

Trevor Lauck, LT

If Iowa is without star wide receiver Tony Diaz, and it looks like his health is currently in limbo ahead of this game, I expect Iowa to give L.J. Phillips another heavy dose of carries on the ground. The run game travels in the Big Ten, and Phillips is an ideal late-season back with a bruising running style.

Iowa needs to get behind Trevor Lauck. The future NFL offensive lineman is as talented as they come at the left tackle position, and Iowa can lean on him to run the ball, sustain drives, eat clock, and keep Illinois off the field. This feels like a chance for Iowa to play a bullying style of football on the ground.

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Bryce Hawthorne, DT

Iowa's defensive line could be in for a big day against the Fighting Illini for a few reasons. First, if Illinois starting quarterback Katin Houser is out, this unit can start to get creative with twists and stunts to create pressure with just four players. Bryce Hawthrone can show off his strength here.

Also, a third-string quarterback would likely see the Illini trying to turn around and hand the ball off more than normal to alleviate some pressure on the inexperienced passer. Playing in the interior of this unit, Hawthorne's sheer strength could be an issue for Illinois if he gets going in this game.

Deshaun Lee, CB

Whatever quarterback suits up for Illinois is going to look for Collin Dixon. He is Illinois' best wide receiver and is already approaching 1,000 yards. He is going to be the first read in the passing game, which is where Deshaun Lee comes in.

He figures to see a lot of man coverage against Dixon based on Phil Parker's scheme, as well as how I anticipate this game being played. A strong game from Lee, shutting down Dixon, could make life almost impossible for the Illini on offense.