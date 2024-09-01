Iowa Offense Answers Questions in Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa - That Iowa scored 40 points and shut out Illinois State Saturday was a satisfying final tally. It's how the Hawkeyes and fans felt leaving Kinnick Stadium that mattered most, however.
Everybody's heads could be held high while exiting. They just observed a complete football team. Defense, special teams and, yes, even the offense contributed, a rare sighting in recent years.
Before we get into it, it's probably a good time to point out that Saturday's performance doesn't mean Iowa is fixed. The Hawkeyes dumped Western Michigan, 41-10, in Week 3 last fall. The following game, Penn State shut them out. Then it got worse.
In case anyone forget how bad it was, Iowa reminded them during Saturday's first half. It ran nine total plays on its first three drives. Against Illinois State.
Folks in the stands certainly were restless. There was scattered booing. Trauma is real in sports, too.
Then something changed in the halftime locker room. It looked like a different offense, scoring touchdowns on five of its first six drives of the second half.
The 23 first downs and almost 500 yards of total offense were great. They represented the most yards gained in a game this decade.
Really, though, the numbers confirmed what our eyes told us - this was better. The quarterback kept plays alive with his legs and put the ball on receivers, who caught it. The offensive line protected him and opened holes, which the running backs rumbled through.
It was an ideal outcome - A group exhale in Hawkeye Nation.
Few, if any, can feel better than signal caller Cade McNamara and Tim Lester, the first-year coordinator. After an offseason of being questioned, they were up to the task on this day.
They'll be asked to do it again when Iowa State comes to town next week. The degree of difficulty increases exponentially.
Forget about posting another 40-piece. Ain't happening against the Cyclones.
Just bury whatever that was in Saturday's first half forever. The penalties and production were ugly. That'll get you beat.
The Hawkeye defense will perform as was the case against Illinois State. The Redbirds managed just 189 yards and 1.7 yards per rush. They turned it over three times and yielded four sacks.
The special teams will show up again. Kicker Drew Stevens, punter Rhys Dakin and returner Kaden Wetjen all stood out Saturday.
Even if there's a hiccup or two in the other phases, the offense should be able to cover them up and go win a game. That would be the next step in an overdue evolution around here.
There were needed signs that it can happen. Student-athletes found themselves in positions to succeed. Play calling and going up-tempo created a rhythm.
Planned or not, running Kamari Moulton and Leshon Williams in the first half before unleashing Kaleb Johnson after the intermission was a fantastic formula. Illinois State wilted against the team's most gifted running back, who checks in at a speedy 6-0, 225.
McNamara delivered with his legs, first, and then his arm. If the first half was part of his knocking-off-rust process, the Hawkeyes found at least one capable quarterback on the roster.
The line benefitted from play calling designed to counter blitzing n the second half. Again, when put in position to succeed, it thrived, serving up some ass-kickings in the run game.
The tight ends are ridiculously talented. Luke Lachey and Addison Ostrenga rank among the country's top tandems. There's also great depth at the position.
Iowa entered the season as a somewhat-popular College Football Playoff pick. Those prognosticators envisioned offensive improvement. They had to be encouraged after their first look.