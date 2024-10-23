Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Star Exposes Major Issue With Hawkeyes' Defense

This Iowa Hawkeyes star has identified a major issue with the team's struggling defense.

Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jermari Harris (27) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1)during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes are known for having a very stout defense, but it has looked anything but the sort in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Iowa surrendered 28 second-half points in a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Then, last week, the Hawkeyes were surprisingly shredded for 468 total yards and 32 points in a crushing defeat to the Michigan State Spartans.

So, what exactly is going on with Iowa's defense, and why did it struggle so much against a pedestrian opponent like Michigan State?

Star cornerback Jermari Harris has identified a very big problem: missed tackles.

“Definitely a lot of missed tackles," Harris said, via Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. "Lost a lot of leverage. Things that are uncharacteristic of us and things that we’ve prioritized during this week of practice. We had a good day of practice. (Monday) was a good day of practice."

The Hawkeyes missed 19 tackles against the Spartans, which certainly played a role in their horrific defensive showing.

Apparently, they are working toward correcting the issue.

The thing is, it may be too little, too late.

Iowa dropped to 4-3 with its most recent loss, effectively ending its chances of legitimately contending for a Big Ten title.

Not only that, but the Hawkeyes seem to be in danger of missing out on a bowl game altogether, even if their upcoming schedule is relatively easy.

Harris has logged 17 tackles, three interceptions, five passes defended and a defensive touchdown this seaon and has definitely been a bright spot in what been a disappointing campaign for Iowa overall.

The Hawkeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats this Saturday.

