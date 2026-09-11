3 Bold Predictions for Iowa Football vs Iowa State in Week 2

The anticipation for this year's Cy-Hawk game is reaching another level with the excitement around the Iowa Hawkeyes and the unknowns that the Iowa State Cyclones are bringing to Iowa City.



It's a change of pace, which is a refreshing breath of fresh air for this rivalry, that had become accustomed to the same coaching staffs and players for multiple years.

It's going to get back to that. These programs will recruit and develop, but with the circumstances in play for this year's contest, it's best to embrace the change and enjoy the hype.



That hype is going to draw the best out of some players and make them look like stars in front of a sold-out Kinnick Stadium, which sets the stage for some game-changing performances.

Iose Epenesa shines

Iose Epenesa was rather quiet in Iowa's Week 1 affair, registering just one tackle. That's a bit skewed, though, as Iowa was working through rotations to get guys experience and battling the extreme heat.



This week, I expect Iowa's starting defensive line to eat a bulk of the snaps, and that means Epenesa is going to have his first chance to make a mark in Kinnick Stadium.

There are two reasons he has a chance to break out in this game. First, Iowa's run defense, to foreshadow the next prediction, is strong. They can put Iowa State behind the sticks. Second, if Iowa can use its run game to eat clock and get a lead, Iowa State is forced to sling it.



This is where Epenesa can pin his ears back and go after Jaylen Raynor with his pass rush. Is it a sack? A forced fumble? Constant pressure? Whatever it is, Epenesa has the chance to shine at home.

Iowa holds Iowa State under 90 rushing yards

If Iowa can force Iowa State into passing downs, the tables tilt drastically towards the Hawkeyes. They can send pressure, sit on routes, and play how they want to. This is why the early emphasis on the ground game is so big.



Iowa has a stout front seven. It is a mix of size and speed to combat the interior runs while being able to contain the edges. Both will be needed against Iowa State, who will run with quarterback Jaylen Raynor and running back Aiden Flora.

Iowa State didn't run the ball very well against Southeast Missouri State. The Cyclones mustered up 108 yards, but averaged only 3.5 yards per carry. I think the Hawkeyes sell out on the run game, show some man coverage outside, and take away the rushing attack.

Iowa throws three touchdown passes

To put it bluntly: Iowa's goal-line offense was not good last week. The Hawkeyes were stuffed twice. One was bailed out by a weak pass interference call, while another drive ended in an interception.



Iowa has to figure out its goal-line offense, and I think it comes through the air this week via play-action and mismatches of size.

L.J. Phillips is out with a high-ankle sprain, which creates a gap in Iowa's short-yardage run game. This opens the door for Iowa to spread Iowa State out at the goal line and pick mismatches in size, such as Reece Vander Zee, or look to DJ Vonnahme on play-action.



The run game will move the ball well for Iowa up to the red zone, but creativity will be on full display when the field shrinks, and the success comes through the air this week in the form of three touchdown passes.