Iowa vs. Purdue: FAA Flight Grounding Forces Major Change in Boilermakers' Travel Plans

The latest wrinkle in an already bonkers and wild 2026 college football season is one that not many expected to pop up. We have had all sorts of upsets, chaotic games, and weird outcomes. I'm not sure hw many anticipated travel plans for teams coming to center stage.

Today, the FAA grounded all flights in the United States. The ripple effect of that is being felt through the college football world. Teams that have not yet arrived at their opponent's city are stranded at airports across the country, forced to weigh travel options with kickoff less than 24 hours away.

The Purdue Boilermakers, whom the Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting tomorrow, were a team directly impacted by the FAA grounding of flights. The Boilermakers were expected to make the short flight from West Lafayette to Cedar Rapids, but things have changed in a hurry.

Purdue will now bus to Iowa City

After originally planning to make a short, easy, comfortable flight to Cedar Rapids and take a quick bus ride down to Iowa City, the Boilermakers are being forced to make this trip to Iowa City the old-school way.

As reported by Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, the Purdue Boilermakers deplaned and will now be making the drive to Iowa City for tomorrow's Big Ten showdown, rather than flying.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Purdue will now take buses to Iowa City for the Saturday night game at Kinnick Stadium. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 13, 2026

The drive from West Lafayette, Indiana, to Iowa City, Iowa, is just over five hours, which, compared to what some other teams across the country could be facing, is not as bad as it could be. The Boilermakers should get to Iowa City plenty before midnight.

Iowa vs. Purdue: What does this mean?

If this game were slated to be an 11 a.m. CT kickoff, or potentially even a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, I could see the start time sliding. I actually think we will see some early games tomorrow get their kickoff times pushed back due to teams having extenuating travel circumstances.

With kickoff not until 6:30 p.m. CT, I don't foresee any sort of changes to the kickoff time, Purdue's pre-game prep, or anything impacting how and when this game is played. The largest impact is Purdue potentially letting its players sleep in a bit and starting pre-game stuff slightly later.

The same can't be said about some other games across the country, with teams stuck at airports, on tarmacs, and hanging in limbo for when and how they may get to their destinations for Week 11 games.