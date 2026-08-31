On SI Exclusive: Jon Budmayr Details Iowa's Wide Receiving Corps

The success of the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2026 football season could very well depend on their wide receivers.



Evan James, Jarriett Buie, KJ Parker, Reece Vander Zee, Dayton Howard, Alex Eichmann, Jackson Naeve, Apollo Payne, Lance Beeghley, Tony Diaz, Evan James, Xavier Stinson, Diondre Smith, Isaiah Oliver, and Brody Schaffer make up the wide receivers currently listed on Iowa's roster.



The Hawkeyes' three leading wideouts from last season — Kaden Wetjen, Jacob Gill and Sam Phillips — all graduated, leaving WR coach Jon Budmayr to rediscover his core.

Jon Budmayr Breaks Down Iowa's Receiving Corps

In an exclusive, Budmayr said Vander Zee, Howard, Diaz and James will be his core four guys.



"I think we've got a nice core of four guys between Reece Vander Zee, Dayton Howard, Tony Diaz, Evan James," Budmayr said to Iowa Hawkeyes On SI.



"Reese and Dayton are a couple guys that have been in the program for a few years, and then Tony and Evan, we added in January ... It's just going to be about them understanding all the details that go into the system."

Reese Vander Zee, Dayton Howard, Tony Diaz, Evan James to Make Up Core WRs for Hawkeyes in 2026

Vander Zee is a junior and is coming off being named the Comeback Player of the Year in 2025. Howard is a senior and started three games last season while recording eight catches for 91 yards.

Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (2) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Texas native, Diaz is a junior and previously played for UTRGV; James transferred to Iowa in mid-January and has impressed Budmayr throughout fall camp — as previously reported.

Smith, Stinson and Schaffer have also impressed Budmayr during camp, upping the competition and the stakes for those fifth and sixth wide receiver spots.

"Beyond that, we've got another group of a few guys that are competing for that fifth, sixth spot, and we also have some young guys that have come in and joined; They've really done a nice job," said Budmayr of Schaffer, Stinson and Smith.



Schaffer, Stinson and Smith are all first years.

Smith was an all-conference honoree and his team’s offensive Most Valuable Player in high school. Schaffer was a two-time all-region and unanimous first-team all-conference player, with Stinson helping to lead his high school team to state playoffs as a junior and senior.



Overall, the football will be flying through the air plenty for Iowa — and Budmayr is certain he has a talented group of guys to make that a success.

"I think with the that core group of guys up at the top, and some nice competition behind it, and then some young guys learning from from their ability. I'm really excited for what we can get accomplished this fall," Budmayr also said — indicating only good things ahead for the Hawkeyes.