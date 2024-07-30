Joey VanWetzinga Anchors Hawkeye '25 Class
While being asked about who hosted him during his Iowa Football official visit in June, Joey VanWetzinga begins smiling. The person inquiring picks up on it and wonders if it was his brother, Rusty VanWetzinga. Joey confirms it was.
What was that like?
"There's a lot of arguing and tough talk, you know. But it was nice. Comfortable," Joey said.
So, the official visit was like being home, in a sense, for the brothers, who were teammates at Pleasant Valley High and will be again with the Hawkeyes. Rusty is a second-year fullback. Joey is the first member of the 2025 recruiting class.
"I love it. I love being the first one to commit," he said about a group currently up to 13 pledges.
"I would describe them as a tough group," VanWetzinga said about the baker's dozen.
He connected with Cameron Herron during the official visit. The Indianapolis offensive lineman committed that weekend.
"I congratulated him. I want to be a good teammate and show people that I'm a positive person. I think that helps a lot with getting commitments," VanWetzinga said.
He and Herron could very well be the future of the Hawkeyes' interior O-Line. Both are good enough on the defensive line to play there in college, too. They're special athletes with power. VanWetzinga is agile enough to play fullback in high school.
He likes the idea of slotting into the offensive line on the next level even after producing 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a D-Tackle in '23.
"I'm comfortable playing either way. Wherever the team needs me, I just want to be on the field," he said.
VanWetzinga still has another high school season to play this fall. Iowa could change its mind on his position after watching it or if needs change.
It will be a special year no matter how it shakes out for the Spartans. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga Sr. will see his second son finish up in the PV program.
The family keeps the football at the field, for the most part. Joey said he talks more to his brother about the sport away from the field.
"My dad never put football in me. It was more of a personal decision. My brother played. He loved it. I think that really motivated me to go out for football," Joey said.
The younger VanWetzinga brings to mind former Solon, Iowa and now Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum in high school. It's a combination of power derived from natural strength and utilizing good leverage along with great stamina and determination.
"I think I'm a tough player. I'm not afraid to get dirty with my hands. I like to get inside people and try to run through them. I think that helped me a lot with getting recruiting," he said.
The recruitment ended before it really got started. Iowa offered on June 20, 2023. He committed less than two weeks later.
"I wanted to commit, honestly, on the spot. I was in shock and awe when they first offered me," Joey said.
He's never wavered on his commitment. It being the right place for him was confirmed during the official visit. He connected with guys in his class and the ones already on campus.
Offensive line coach George Barnett watched film with VanWetzinga during the official. They talked about scheme and plays.
"I've been to practices. They do a lot of competition, a lot of hard work. They're really physical there. I need to adjust to that and get ready for it. It's a tough program. It makes you tough," VanWetzinga said.
He takes the next step in preparing for college with a senior season he hopes to remember fondly. That would include the Spartans season not ending against West Des Moines Valley, which it has the last three seasons.
"I honestly hope we get Valley again this year. I want one last shot for my senior year. I think that would make me happy," he said.
The Spartans run a zone-blocking scheme, which can further develop his comfort and execution in zone. While they'll be replacing key players from a year ago, PV should be among the top 5A teams on the eastern side of the state.
Preseason camp kicking off next week means VanWetzinga will have less time for his favorite hobby, fishing. His time casting into the Mississippi River this summer provides the necessary escape before the intensity of the next four months.
"I really want to focus on my football IQ, realizing blocks, calling out double teams, stuff like that," he said.
It's the last ride with the guys he grew up with.
"It's about team goals and winning. If the team is winning, I want to be a part of helping that out," he said.