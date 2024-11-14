Chiefs Linked To Iowa Star Defender
After losing L'Jarius Sneed to free agency and Jaylen Watson to the injured reserve list, the Kansas City Chiefs rather thin at the cornerback position aside from Trent McDuffie.
It's rare that the Chiefs have a weakness, but it's looking like cornerback will be a hole for the team heading into the offseason.
That means Kansas City could potentially target a corner in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Chiefs Wire has already linked the club to Iowa Hawkeyes star Jermari Harris.
"Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Jermari Harris’ arms meet the league’s thresholds and help him deploy one-armed stabs in press coverage to re-route receivers," Chiefs Wire wrote. "His quick and smooth feet help him patiently mirror wide receiver releases. He makes sharp and sometimes twitchy cuts to stay attached to advanced releases."
Harris has logged 27 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended and a defensive touchdown thus far this season.
The 23-year-old began his collegiate career back in 2019 but did not become a prominent member of Iowa's secondary until 2021.
That year, Harris registered 34 tackles, four picks and four passes defended. Then, last season, he finished with 42 tackles, an interception and eight passes defended.
Harris is one of the most important player on a tough Hawkeyes defense, and while he is certainly not projected to be an early-round draft pick, he could end up being a steal in the middle rounds.
Perhaps the Chiefs would be able to land Harris in the fourth or fifth round of the draft in April.