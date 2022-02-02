Mac Markway Reflects on Iowa Junior Day

Iowa Football's junior day on Jan. 23 turned out special for Matt and Mac Markway. Matt played tight end for the Hawkeyes during the 1990s. His son, Mac, who plays the same position, has become of the country's top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

"It was fun visiting with dad," Mac told HN. "He wore No. 84 as well at Iowa. We were laughing doing the (Hayden) Fry tight-end, superman poses together."

Matt played for legendary Iowa coach Hayden Fry, who utilized the tight end in his high-powered offense. Mac has reopened his recruitment, backing off a Florida verbal after the Gators changed coaches.

The Hawkeyes are in the running. Assistant LeVar Woods is a former Iowa teammate of Matt Markway.

The junior day allowed the Markways to learn more about the program.

"The visit was first class," Mac said. "I am very comfortable with coach Woods, and it was fun hanging with him. I got to spend a lot of time with coach Brian Ferentz, and he talked about how they use the tight end and their NFL style.

"Coach Kirk Ferentz was awesome. My family and I talked a long time with him."

The Hawkeye staff's message to Mac was straightforward.

"All of the coaches said I am the perfect fit for Iowa. I just wanted to get to know the whole staff," he said.

"I will be back this spring to spend more time with them."

Mac (6-4, 250) thinks about wearing No. 84 in Black and Gold like Matt. It's a special number in the family.

Mac felt wanted on his Iowa visit.

"Their fans are awesome. When we were at the hotel, many of the other guests came up to my family and wished me good luck and were yelling, "Go Hawks!,"" he said.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and USC were among his 28 reported scholarship offers at the time he committed to Florida. He released a Top 7 of Iowa, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Missouri, Ohio State and Alabama on July 10.

"I'm considering most of my top schools I liked before I committed to Florida," Mac told HN last month.

Markway unofficially visited Florida, USC, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan during the summer. He visited Miami (FL) the week before he came to Iowa last month.

Markway, who missed this past season with a knee injury, is ranked No. 8 at his position nationally by Rivals for '23. The service shows him as the No. 120 player overall for the cycle and No. 4 in Missouri.

You can watch Markway's sophomore season highlights HERE.