Two Iowa Players Named Walter Camp First Team All-Americans

The end of season college football awards show was quite nice to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Not only did Logan Jones become only the second player in program history to be named the best center in the nation, but he and one other player were named Walter Camp First Team All-Americans.

To no surprise, the other name honored was wide receiver/return specialist Kaden Wetjen. Wetjen's name was brought up time and time again this season as he was a huge key to the Hawkeyes success.

Had more teams kicked to him, who knows what kind of records Wetjen could've broken. By the end of the year, the opposition knew not to test Wetjen as he made teams pay time and time again. Now, he's honored alongside Jones.

Logan Jones - Walter Camp First Team All-American

Logan Jones started off as a DT. Switched to center during bowl prep. Was compared to all-time great Tyler Linderbaum due to all the similarities. Immense criticism. New position.



Now… he's the best center in college football. What an awesome story. Outstanding human as well.

Time and time again, Jones finds himself in the mix for awards and All-American lists. He was recently named one of four Hawkeyes on PFF's team, and he was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy. Jones was part of a dominant offensive line that was honored was well, though sadly neither of those final two awards went his way.

When it comes to the Walter Camp First Team All-Americans, this is a prestigious group that has been honored since 1889. This is the 136th edition of their All-American teams as it goes to show just how important it is to be on a list with such lineage.

Jones had a Top 5 grade in both run and pass blocking as he was a focal point of Iowa's offense. Whether it was quarterback Mark Gronowski or running back Kamari Moulton, he made sure to protect everyone necessary to help this team get the job done.

Kaden Wetjen - Walter Camp First Team All-American

For the way the Walter Camp comprises their list, Wetjen was listed on the defensive team. Obviously, they honored him as a kick returner which makes all the sense in the world. Wetjen wasn't exaclty known for his abilities as a wide receiver, but it's crazy to think there isn't a spot for him on a team at the next level.

Wetjen won back-to-back returner of the year awards in the B1G as he continues to carry the legacy of Tim Dwight. He's still awaiting a JuCo lawsuit to determine whether or not he can return for another year, but if not, he made his mark on the Hawkeyes program and is a name fans won't soon forget.

