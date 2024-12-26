Numbers are Deceiving for this Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has not produced the way many expected him to this season.
In 14 games, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star has caught 47 passes for 599 yards and six touchdowns. Solid numbers, sure, but a rather far cry from his rookie campaign last year when he hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 scores.
That 2023 stat line was enough to earn LaPorta a Pro Bowl appearance and established him as an elite tight end, both from an NFL and Fantasy Football perspective.
However, LaPorta's down year in 2024 has resulted in many frustrated fantasy owners, but John Whiticar of Pride of Detroit says that the 23-year-old deserves more praise.
"The Lions have not needed LaPorta to be the target hog he was last season," Whiticar wrote. "Not only has he improved as a blocker this season, but the attention he is getting from defenses is opening up the field for players like [Amon-Ra] St. Brown."
This is certainly true. Due to the emergence of wide receiver Jameson Williams, LaPorta's targets have dipped considerably this season, but that doesn't mean he isn't making an impact.
Whiticar notes that LaPorta has gotten better as a blocker and says that his mere presence on the field helps the Lions kick their offense into another gear.
"Tight ends are more than just pass catchers, and I still believe that LaPorta is among the best out there," Whiticar concluded.
LaPorta has also seen an uptick in activity the past couple of games, as he snared seven balls for 111 yards in Week 15 and followed that up with four grabs for 43 yards and a score last Sunday.
We'll see if LaPorta can end the regular season on a high note and potentially help lead Detroit to an ever-elusive Super Bowl.