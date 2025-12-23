Pro Bowl Roster Highlights Iowa's Elite Talent Development

Once again, the Iowa Hawkeyes are sending players to the Pro Bowl. Some of these players are still relatively new to the league, but others have been around for ages.

Regardless, no one can deny how many players the Hawkeyes have developed. Iowa is able to spot players that no one else may want, but they're able to turn them into superstars.

This year's Pro Bowl will feature George Kittle, Tristan Wirfs, Tyler Linderbaum, Cooper DeJean and Jack Campbell. Between fan voting mixed with the coaches and player picks, these five former Hawkeyes continue to do their alumni proud.

Three Offensive Superstars

Surprisingly, the only name mentioned out of those five who wasn't drafted in the first two rounds was George Kittle. The San Francisco 49ers had to wait until No. 146 to hear his name called, but Iowa still was able to help the tight end elevate his career to the next level.

All 10 of Kittle's career touchdowns with Iowa came in his final two seasons. He may have only had 604 yards in those years, but that doesn't mean he wasn't ready for the next level. Finally, Kittle had an NFL offense that passed the ball consistently and could give him that 1,000 yard season.

Elsewhere, offensive lineman like Linderbaum and Wirfs helped prove the Hawkeyes case that they have one of, if not the best O-Line units in the country. Both were first round talents, drafted just two years apart. Keep an eye on Logan Jones as he'll likely join them in the Pro Bowl soon.

Two Defensive Gamechangers

The DeJean name is known by fans across the country, but it all began at a small town in Iowa. Now, Cooper's brother, Jaxx, is set to play for the Hawkeyes.

Campbell and DeJean joined the league in 2023 and 2024, respectively. DeJean already has a Super Bowl Ring as Campbell continues to make a name for himself in the NFL. While the Detroit Lions are having a bit of a down year, that doesn't mean he's been any less impactful.

Iowa prides themselves on their defense, and they're beyond thrilled to have sent two defensive gamechangers to the league in the span of two years. Both Campbell and DeJean have rightfully earned their spot into the Pro Bowl as the Hawkeyes are well on their way to having tons more join them in the years to come.

