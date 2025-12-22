Iowa Fans React To Cooper DeJean's Brother's Commitment

So far, all three of the Iowa Hawkeyes Class of 2027 recruits are in-state talents. The Hawkeyes might not have the NIL budget or pull that other major schools do, but landing Jaxx DeJean is further proof they're able to recruit the top players in the state.

The DeJean name is no stranger to Iowa, and that's exactly why Hawkeyes fans were thrilled to learn that Cooper's younger brother, Jaxx, would be joining the team.

Jaxx will still have another year to prove himself at the high school level, but then he'll join the Hawkeyes as a tight end. Standing 6'4'' 205-pounds, Jaxx brings a different size and stature than Hawkeyes fans saw out of Cooper a few years ago.

Iowa Fans Were Delighted With The News

BREAKING:



2027 three-star TE, Jaxx DeJean opts to follow the family line and commits to Iowa. Another big, in-state add to the #Hawkeyes already growing class of 2027. https://t.co/DkHkP8WC5R — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 22, 2025

"Get ready to own Nebraska son," the top comment read on DeJean's commitment post. Plenty of other fans flooded his comment section with praise, "Iowa has great DeJeans!"

Another wrote, "Let's gooo!!! Can't wait to see you on Slater field in Kinnick on Saturdays!!! You'll make your mark for sure," as this individual commented, "I may actually have to come to a stinking Iowa game. Grrr. Should have made it when Cooper was there. Didn't."

Let’s go @Jaxxdejean35 proud of you and can’t wait 🖤💛🏈 https://t.co/eWO68JxTNb — Katie DeJean (@kdejean) December 22, 2025

The DeJean name is no stranger to Iowa as someone wrote, "Welcome home kid," and another added, "Welcome to the family! GO HAWKS!"

"Great decision young man," this fan wrote. Others were on the same page, "Welcome to Iowa City! We’re all excited to see you become a great Hawkeye!"

"KF is never retiring. TEU just keeps on keeping on," another said. That sparked a separate response, "On the real though, Thomas Meyer, Jaxx DeJean, DJ Vonnahme, Luke Brewer and others— Abdul Hodge has to be one of the happiest position coaches in America."

Jaxx DeJean's Highly Anticipated Arrival

Nobody outside of small-town Iowa knows the DeJean name. Awesome that 2027 Iowa TE commit Jaxx DeJean will get an opportunity to make it a household name. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 22, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added yet another tight end that could make an immediate impact. He's their first offensive recruit in the Class of '27, joined by linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham.

According to 247Sports, DeJean is currently the nation's No. 26 ATH. He'll transition to playing just TE at Iowa as he gives up his duties as a defensive back.

Regardless, he's a Top 5 player in the state of Iowa. There's no nepotism here, DeJean is as good as it gets. Thankfully for Iowa, he's on their side and they'll be thrilled to have him on the field in no-time.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!