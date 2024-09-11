The Reason Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Is Struggling In The NFL, Revealed
Former Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean was widely viewed as one of the best defensive backs available in the 2024 NFL Draft and eventually went to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round.
There were pretty heavy expectations for DeJean right from the jump, especially considering how much the Eagles' secondary labored last season.
However, DeJean's NFL career has not exactly gotten off to a smooth start.
The 21-year-old played in just six defensive snaps in Philadelphia's season opener against the Green Bay Packers last Friday, failing to register a statistic.
So, why has it been so difficult for DeJean to jumpstart his professional tenure?
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seems to think the hamstring injury the rookie suffered prior to training camp has played a significant role in stymying his progress.
“We just have to keep practicing him a bunch, get him comfortable," Fangio said, via video from the Eagles' official X account.
One of the primary reasons Philadelphia drafted DeJean was because of his versatility, as the youngster has demonstrated the ability to play both cornerback and safety.
In his final season at Iowa, DeJean posted 41 tackles, a couple of interceptions and five passes defended. His most productive collegiate campaign, however, came in 2022, when he racked up 75 tackles, five picks, eight passes defended and a hefty three defensive touchdowns.
There is still plenty of time for DeJean to carve out a role in Philly's secondary, but perhaps DeJean's rookie year will serve as more of a learning experience for the Sioux Falls, S.D. native.