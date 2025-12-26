Kirk Ferentz Praises Iowa Players' Unique Bowl Decision

With the ReliaQuest Bowl just days away, it's important to note that the Iowa Hawkeyes don't have a single opt out. Things could change heading into next week, but as of right now, they're seemingly at full strength.

Other than an injury to cornerback TJ Hall, this will truly be one final chance for Iowa to play as a team. That's something head coach Kirk Ferentz has stressed time and time again, and it's something the players have bought into.

While a team like Notre Dame was petty and opted out of a bowl game entirely, Vanderbilt stood their ground as they're looking to make a statement. The Commodores may not have made the College Football Playoffs, but they're set for a highly-anticipated first time ever showdown against Iowa.

Kirk Ferentz On Iowa's Players Sticking Together

Good morning from Tampa!



Every Hawkeye is suiting up for the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Vandy. As other programs opt out entirely from bowls, Iowa remains all-in.



“I just know how strong the culture is ... and I couldn't really imagine it in any other way.”https://t.co/aRpwlX7lZj — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 26, 2025

"It's gratifying to know our guys want to play the bowl game and want to enjoy this last opportunity to be together,” Ferentz told Chad Leistikow. “It's unique in that regard where I think we've got two teams that ... look a little bit like each other in some ways.”

There are certainly a few Hawkeyes that could've opted out due to NFL draft aspirations, but instead they're thrilled to be able to take the field together one last time. Center Logan Jones specifically could be a second round pick, but he wasn't about to let his team down and sit this one out.

Leistikow mentioned a few of Iowa's past notable opt-outs which included the likes of Noah Fant, Kaevon Merriweather, and Kaleb Johnson. Those players may have gone against the norm for Iowa, but it's always for a good reason. At the end of the day, Ferentz wouldn't have faulted anyone for opting out, but he's thrilled to see his team stick together.

Iowa Nearly At Full Strength vs. Vanderbilt

The Hawkeyes would love to see Hall suit up against Heisman finalist QB Diego Pavia, but they've been able to survive without him since November 15 at USC. Iowa's secondary will be tested, no doubt, but the Commodores saw a key opt-out from their All-American tight end.

Vanderbilt is still an extremely talented squad, but the Hawkeyes would've been even larger underdogs had a few of their own players opted out. Instead, it'll be a chance for these seniors to take the field in Florida to end their storied careers on a high note. Whether it's a one-and-done player like Mark Gronowski or someone like Xavier Nwankpa, there's room for everyone to get in the spotlight one final time at Raymond James Stadium.

