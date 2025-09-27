Inside The Hawkeyes

Three Keys to Iowa Victory vs. Indiana

What Iowa must do to pull of the upset

Connor Mardian

Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Cam Stodghill (1) and defensive back Denzel Patrick (2) make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Cam Stodghill (1) and defensive back Denzel Patrick (2) make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Tomorrow afternoon snug at 3:30 PM ET, is a monumental battle between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) (1-0) and the No.11 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0). 

Many pundits across the nation are favoring Indiana, and deservedly so. Indiana is led by a Heisman-contending QB in Fernando Mendoza, and it does not provide any faith when the Hawkeyes are 0-10 against their last 10 ranked opponents.

Yet, the excitement around Kinnick will be brewing at heights rarely seen before, and with explosive players like Kaden Wetjen and running back Kamari Moulton sprinkled around the field, the cause for an upset is there. 

Here are our three things that must go right for Iowa to pull off an upset

Keep the ball

Mendoza has shredded teams this season with 14 touchdowns and 975 yards already. Mendoza and the Hoosiers average 37:53 on the field, which measures out to No.2 in the nation. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are placed 52nd with 30:46. Kirk Ferentz’s side must play a balanced style of football to keep a rearing Indiana defense on its heels.

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Eric O'Neill (99) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stay ahead of the chains

The Hawkeyes can not get themselves out of second/third and long situations. This is a passing attack that already has its struggles, but the Hawkeyes have the 21st-ranked third-down conversion rate in the nation, with a 51.9% rate. Along with the 3rd-lowest penalty yards per game in the nation at just 23.25, which shows a disciplined offense that will have to be in fine form to keep the ball moving. 

Make something happen in the special teams unit

It feels like a lot of pressure to put on Kaden Wetjen as he has done a magnificent job this season. Yet, if we are being honest, this Iowa offense, which totals an average of 33 points per game by nearly every metric, is nowhere near the level of a Hoosiers squad that averages 54.8 points per game. Iowa needs Wetjen to push the ball deep into Indiana’s half for a consistent scoring chance to be able to try and keep any Hoosiers’ lead at bay. 

It is no secret that the Hawkeyes will have the cars stacked against them, yet if they stay away from long down yardage and are able to limit Mendoza’s time on the ball, this game will be kept close enough for possibly a big Wetjen play to erupt Kinnick Stadium. 

CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.

