Three Keys to Iowa Victory vs. Indiana
Tomorrow afternoon snug at 3:30 PM ET, is a monumental battle between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) (1-0) and the No.11 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0).
Many pundits across the nation are favoring Indiana, and deservedly so. Indiana is led by a Heisman-contending QB in Fernando Mendoza, and it does not provide any faith when the Hawkeyes are 0-10 against their last 10 ranked opponents.
Yet, the excitement around Kinnick will be brewing at heights rarely seen before, and with explosive players like Kaden Wetjen and running back Kamari Moulton sprinkled around the field, the cause for an upset is there.
Here are our three things that must go right for Iowa to pull off an upset
Keep the ball
Mendoza has shredded teams this season with 14 touchdowns and 975 yards already. Mendoza and the Hoosiers average 37:53 on the field, which measures out to No.2 in the nation. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are placed 52nd with 30:46. Kirk Ferentz’s side must play a balanced style of football to keep a rearing Indiana defense on its heels.
Stay ahead of the chains
The Hawkeyes can not get themselves out of second/third and long situations. This is a passing attack that already has its struggles, but the Hawkeyes have the 21st-ranked third-down conversion rate in the nation, with a 51.9% rate. Along with the 3rd-lowest penalty yards per game in the nation at just 23.25, which shows a disciplined offense that will have to be in fine form to keep the ball moving.
Make something happen in the special teams unit
It feels like a lot of pressure to put on Kaden Wetjen as he has done a magnificent job this season. Yet, if we are being honest, this Iowa offense, which totals an average of 33 points per game by nearly every metric, is nowhere near the level of a Hoosiers squad that averages 54.8 points per game. Iowa needs Wetjen to push the ball deep into Indiana’s half for a consistent scoring chance to be able to try and keep any Hoosiers’ lead at bay.
It is no secret that the Hawkeyes will have the cars stacked against them, yet if they stay away from long down yardage and are able to limit Mendoza’s time on the ball, this game will be kept close enough for possibly a big Wetjen play to erupt Kinnick Stadium.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!