Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Praises QB's Growth
This Iowa Football team (3-1) (1-0) has drawn loads of polarizing takes. Some believe this offense has is clicking into gear with the record-breaking Mark Gronowski. Others believe that paltry offensive stats show a picture that goes beyond a 38-28 win over Rutgers to open up conference play. Probably the most accurate take. This team is probably right in the middle of both.
Two things can be true, maybe Gronowski is not going to light up scoreboards for the rest of the season. But is it impossible for him to make improvements after a sluggish start to the season? Surely.
“Yeah, first games are tough for everybody typically, every player on the roster, but certainly somebody that hasn’t been in the program,” Longtime Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“And he missed spring ball, and I don’t want to minimize that at all. I don’t think you can minimize it. Especially with our offense there’s a lot of verbiage, a lot of things going on, so it takes time to get acclimatized a little bit, and with each week he’s more and more comfortable running the ball, operating, leading the team out there. It’s been good to watch him grow with confidence. Not surprised by that. He’s a really high-quality guy. But you can’t overstate the importance of practice and repetition. True in any offense certainly, but for what we do, I think it’s really important for him.”
Here are Gronowski’s level-100 stats in each game as a Hawkeye.
UAlbany: 8/15, 44 yards, 53.3% completion rate, 1 TD, 0 INT
Iowa State: 13/24, 83 yards, 54.2% completion rate, 0 TD, 1 INT
UMass: 16/24, 179 yards, 66.7% completion rate, 2 TD, 0 INT
Rutgers: 12/18, 186 yards, 66.7% completion rate, 0 TD, 0 INT
Of course, it is worth noting that in every game, Gronowski has tallied at least one rushing touchdown and has six total on the season, with three against Rutgers. Gronowski’s rushing numbers total 143 yards on 46 rushes.
With each game, performances grows better as Gronowski has been able to steady his completion rate while also being able to manage most games effectively, with a sprinkle of elite rushing statistics to back up the former South Dakota State quarterback.
This Saturday will likely prove the toughest test to date. The No.11 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) (1-0) are en route to Kinnick to take on the Hawkeyes. Indiana’s defense posts the 20th-best rushing attack in the nation with just 87 yards given up per game. While also posting a stifling 8th-best passing yards per game mark, as Indiana allows just 118.8 yards through the air. A daunting test for an offense that is yet to fully find its rhythm. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM CT.
