Analysts Lineup Against Iowa Heading Into Big 10 Clash
Conference play across the nation is beginning to heat up. This college football slate has been touted as one of the best this season has to offer, among the slew of elite matchups sits a Kinnick environment brewing with excitement as the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) (1-0) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) (1-0) for what is a highly-anticipated first-time clash between the Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers between with coaches Kirk Ferentz and Curt Cignetti in charge.
Some of the nation’s top analysts and commentators have laid out their predictions for the Big Ten affair. Including CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, in their “College football predictions, odds, picks: Alabama vs. Georgia, Penn State vs. Oregon lead loaded Week 5”
Here is what combo had to say.
“Hummer: Let's go good news, bad news for Iowa. Good news: The Hawkeyes have averaged 42.5 points per game the last two weeks. Bad news: Indiana is coming to town and the Hawkeyes' secondary is just good (45th in defensive success rate) instead of elite. That's a problem because Indiana's offense is a buzzsaw. I think the Hawkeyes are going to try to muck this game up on every snap and slow things down. But Indiana is just a machine right now. I can't see Iowa keeping up. … Indiana 31, Iowa 20.”
“Crawford: Heavy money is going to come in on the Hoosiers here, I can just feel it. After last week's 63-point eruption against Illinois, Curt Cignetti's team isn't sneaking up on anyone the rest of the way. That was the time to go heavy on Indiana, not here, on the road against the Hawkeyes. No blowouts are happening at Kinnick Stadium, but I'm not sure Iowa has the firepower to get the upset. ... Indiana 31, Iowa 24.”
It is interesting to hear two compelling outlooks on the matchup. Hummer places the fault on an Iowa defense that may not be able to keep up against an elite Indiana offense. While Crawford fits the same narrative that has been molded for years, in that Iowa’s offense can not support its defense enough.
Iowa’s passing defense currently ranks 32nd in the nation, allowing 172.8 yards per game in the air, while its rushing defense allows a stout 60.8 rushing yards per game stat which ranks the 7th-best in the country.
On offense, only seven teams average fewer passing yards than Iowa, which totals a poor 137.8 passing yards per game. The Hawkeyes' rushing offense takes a much more positive tone with 200.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 40th in the country.
Both have relatively close scores, which points to a tight game defined by margins. It will be interesting to see if the recent injury news concerning Iowa's running back core will be massively affected.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 PM inside what is bound to be a raucous Kinnick environment, as both teams look to march to a smooth 2-0 conference record.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!