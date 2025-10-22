Iowa DB Making Major Impact Despite Lack of Turnovers
The Iowa Hawkeyes know that it's crucial to have a playmaker, especially on the defensive side of the football. You can force as many stops as you'd like, and those will always go a long way, but flipping the field with a timely interception or forced fumble and recovery will likely always be technically preferred.
TJ Hall Leading The Way
Though all the same, it's often consistent play from less explosive pieces that open up inverse holes in the offense to be exposed. A prime example of such a player exists in Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall who, despite not having secured an interception through seven games this season, is widely seen and recognized by the team as an integral aspect of their defense.
In his weekly news conference, head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about Hall's efficiency in spite of the fact that he has not yet forced a turnover this year.
"Yeah, picks are great. We're all for them, really all for them. But it doesn't tell the whole story, kind of like sacks on defense don't tell the whole story," he said.
"TJ has just been playing really well. We've been fortunate. We've historically usually had a corner, sometimes two that really kind of stabilize things, and you can help out the other guy maybe a little bit more."
Hall and the Hawkeyes' defense have consistently put up game-defining performances, especially when Iowa's more sporadic offense is teetering to one side or another. Even in the team's two losses against Iowa State and Indiana, Iowa's ball hawks allowed no more than 20 points in either contest.
Hall's Role as a Leader
"He's just stayed the course. He works hard, got a great attitude," Ferentz continued. "He's been a strong leader. It's not always spoken, but he does a great job, and he does a great job in the building. I'll see him leaving a lot of times 8:30 at night. He'll eat and go back, watch tape, I guess. I assume that's what he's doing. He'll say goodnight as he's going down the steps. Just really dedicated. He's really enjoying things.
"It's a delight to have him on our team."
If Hall were to come up with a pick this weekend against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, of course, the home sideline and full bowl of fans would roar in unison. But all the same, if he goes the rest of the season without one, the DB's impact in every other facet of the game would more than make up for it.
