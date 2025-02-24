Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Key Coach to NFL, New York Giants
While most of the coaching carousel has died down in college football, the Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a major loss on Monday.
Ladell Betts, who has been the team's running backs coach, has decided to leave for another opportunity. No one could blame him, as he has received a job in the NFL.
According to a report from Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register, Betts is expected to leave Iowa to become the next running backs coach for the New York Giants under head coach Brian Daboll.
Obviously, this is a major loss for the Hawkeyes. Betts has been a big part of how good the Iowa running game has been in recent years.
Now, head coach Kirk Ferentz will need to figure out who to bring in to replace him. The Hawkeyes cannot afford to have their running game or their running back development take a step back.
Of course, Betts was a big part of develop Kaleb Johnson into becoming the player that he was last season. He has been with the team since the 2021 season.
Back in September after a win over Troy, Johnson actually credited Betts for the jump that he took during the 2024 season.
“I’m not gonna lie to you,” Johnson said, “Coach Betts. Just him being on me consistently about the little things and what I can be if I do the little things right. So me just taking that to heart.”
Betts was a running back for Iowa himself. He played four years for the Hawkeyes from 1998 to 2001, racking up 830 carries for 3,682 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 71 passes for 692 yards and two more touchdowns.
Hopefully, he will find success in his new job with the Giants. It's a big loss for the Iowa football program, but getting an opportunity to take this kind of leap doesn't come around all the time.
