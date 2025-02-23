Pittsburgh Steelers Becoming Possible Suitor for Iowa Hawkeyes Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few key players heading off into the 2025 NFL Draft. Headlined by running back Kaleb Johnson, fans will have more players to continue rooting on at the professional level.
Johnson saw his draft stock skyrocket throughout the 2024 season. He is now in a position where he should end up being a second round lock, if not ending up being selected late in the first round.
Plenty of teams around the league need help at running back. Fans are now anxious to see where he ends up going.
An intriguing name has been brought up as a potential suitor. That team is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adam Hulse of SportsKeeda has named the Steelers as one of the top landing spots for Johnson in the draft.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently considering what to do with both of their running backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, pending free agents," Hulse wrote. "It's unclear if they will bring either of them back, but it's unlikely that they will re-sign both. They could pivot to the 2025 NFL draft to address the position, so Johnson makes a ton of sense for them."
During the 2024 college football season, Johnson was the main driving force of the Hawkeyes' offense. He carried the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an elite 6.4 yards per carry. He also chipped in 22 catches for 188 yards and two more scores.
Those numbers would look awfully good in the Pittsburgh backfield. Johnson could end up becoming a long-term workhorse for whoever ends up landing him.
No one knows who the Steelers' quarterback will be in 2025. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are two options, with Aaron Rodgers being a name that has been connected quite a bit to Pittsburgh as well.
Whoever ends up being the quarterback, the presence of Johnson could help take a lot of pressure off of the passing game.
