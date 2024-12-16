Iowa Should Pursue Big Ten Rival WR In Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes have already landed a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal, bringing in former Auburn Tigers signal-caller Hank Brown.
While Iowa certainly filled a gigantic need with that move (or at least it hopes), the Hawkeyes still need to add some weapons offensively.
More specifically, Iowa needs wide receivers, and one intriguing prospect for the team to examine is former Michigan State Spartans wide out Aziah Johnson.
Johnson entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Michigan State in which he was barely utilized. He didn't log a single catch during his freshman campaign, and this past year, he caught 16 passes for 276 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
However, the six-foot pass-catcher has certainly displayed some talent and could make for a rather interesting pickup for a Hawkeyes offense that desperately needs to add pieces.
Johnson put together a few impressive performances for the Spartans in 2024, with his best showing coming against Illinois on Nov. 16 when he snared three balls for 70 yards and a score.
Still, the youngster simply was not used nearly enough with Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster monopolozing most of the targets, so a change of scenery is probably best for him.
Iowa did land a receiver through the transfer portal last year, bringing in Jacob Gill. Gill ended up being the Hawkeyes' leading receiver this past season, although he totaled just 32 receptions for 382 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Clearly, Iowa needs more, and while Johnson hasn't proven much of anything just yet, the Hawkeyes may want to consider plucking him from the Spartans.
It definitely couldn't hurt, and again, Iowa needs all the weapons it can acquire.