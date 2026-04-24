Iowa NFL Draft Breakdown: Logan Jones Projecting as Day 2 Pick

Iowa Hawkeyes center Logan Jones had a slow start to his college career, but now he's projected to become an NFL draft pick.



After signing with Iowa as a defensive tackle, Jones transitioned to center and has become one of the top interior linemen prospects in the draft.

Logan Jones Preparing for NFL Draft after Six Seasons at Iowa

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) warms up during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones, born and raised in Council Bluffs, signed with Iowa in 2020 as a four-star defensive tackle and the No. 1 recruit from Iowa, according to the 247Sports Composite. Jones played both sides of the ball at Lewis Central, playing center as a freshman and sophomore, then left tackle as a junior and senior.



When Jones joined the Hawkeyes, he spent his first two seasons as a defensive tackle, but rarely played. He redshirted his freshman season after not seeing any playing time and appeared in two games in 2021 before suffering a knee injury.

Jones moved from the defensive line to center in 2022 after former star center Tyler Linderbaum left for the NFL. Jones struggled in his first few seasons at center, especially in pass protection, but he turned his career around in 2024.



After earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023, Jones was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media, a Phil Steele All-America honorable mention the following season and was one of Iowa's top run blockers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pass Protection Stats:

2022: 24 pressures, 16 hurries, six QB hits, two sacks

2023: 18 pressures, 15 hurries, one QB hit, two sacks

2024: 5 pressures, 4 hurries, 1 QB hit, 0 sacks

2025: 3 pressures, 2 hurries, 0 QB hits, 1 sack

The 2025 season was perhaps Jones' best. He was part of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, won the Rimington Trophy for being the top center in the country, was named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media and was a consensus All-American by Walter Camp, the Associated Press, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, USA Today, The Athletic and PFF.



According to PFF, Jones was the second-best pass blocker on Iowa's offensive line and didn't commit a penalty the entire season.

Logan Jones Stands Out at NFL Combine

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (OL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones was one of the few Hawkeyes to impress during this year's NFL Combine. He finished in the top two among all offensive linemen participants in three of the six measurements recorded at the combine.



Jones weighed in at 6-foot-2 7/8 and 299 pounds, with 30 3/4-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. His production score ranked sixth among the offensive linemen, his athleticism score was third and his total score was fourth.



NFL.com gave Jones a prospect grade of 6.20, which projects him to eventually be an average starter.

Drills Result (OL Ranking) 40-Yard Dash 4.90 Seconds (1st) 10-Yard Split 1.75 Seconds (T-10th) Vertical Jump 32" (T-13th) Broad Jump 9' 2" (T-16th) 3-Cone Drill 7.46 Seconds (2nd) 20-Yard Shuttle 4.59 Seconds (2nd)

"Undersized but highly experienced with NFL-ready technique. Jones has a dense frame and short limbs. He has impressive initial quickness and stays firm inside the framework with his hands while his feet rarely stop pressing forward," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote..

Jones Could Go as Early as Day 2

Offensive Lineman Logan Jones stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones has NFL traits like his footwork, athleticism, strength and zone blocking ability, but is slightly undersized with short arms, doesn't have position flexibility and can struggle against powerful defensive tackles.



Overall, Jones grades a Day 2 to Day 3 prospect, with NFL.com and 'The Beast' by The Athletic projecting him as a third to fourth-round talent.



If Jones follows in Liinderbaum's footsteps, then a starting role and an $81 million contract could be in his future.