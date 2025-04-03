Pittsburgh Steelers Emerging as Possible Landing Spot for Iowa Standout
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, the excitement surrounding Iowa Hawkeyes' star running back Kaleb Johnson continues to grow.
After an Instagram story of him at the Denver Broncos' facility on Wednesday, Johnson looks to be visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
Ever since the Steelers lost former first-round pick and starting running back Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, Johnson has emerged as a potential replacement. At 6-foot-1, 224 lbs, Johnson is fully capable of becoming a lead back for Pittsburgh, along with the perfect complimentary rusher to Jaylen Warren. His combination of size and quick feet will easily allow him to excel at the next level.
The only issue standing between Johnson and Pittsburgh will be where the Steelers are picking in this year's draft. Heading into this offseason, this was not a problem, as Pittsburgh held the No. 52 pick. However, after the team's blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf, they do not possess a second-round pick in the 2025 Draft. And despite this being a loaded running back class, Johnson is projected to be taken in round two.
Pittsburgh currently holds the No. 21 and 83 picks in the upcoming draft, which likely means the franchise would have to make a trade to acquire a second-pick if they want to be in the running for Johnson.
