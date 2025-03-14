REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Expected to Make New Coaching Hire
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost running backs coach Ladell Betts to the NFL, as Betts took a job with the New York Giants earlier this month.
Well, now, it appears that Iowa has found his replacement, and just in time for spring practice that begins in a couple of weeks.
Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register has reported that the Hawkeyes are expected to hire Omar Young as their new running backs coach.
Young most recently served as Jerod Mayo's offensive assistant with the New England Patriots this past year, but Mayo and his entire staff were fired after the season. He also served as an offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears in 2022 and 2023.
The 41-year-old also has a far more extensive resume, as he has held NFL roles with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. Plus, he has worked with running backs at Eastern Illinois and South Carolina while also serving as a quality control coach at Colorado.
Iowa had one of the best rushing attacks in the country this past year thanks to Kaleb Johnson, who racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
However, Johnson decided to make the jump to the NFL, and coupled with Betts' departure, the Hawkeyes will somewhat be starting from scratch in 2025.
The good news is that halfbacks Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson both flashed potential in limited action during the 2024 campaign, so it's entirely possible that Iowa's rushing attack will be in good hands heading into next season.
