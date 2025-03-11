Former Iowa Star Agrees to Sign with Marquee NFL Franchise
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Chauncey Golston has found a new home in NFL free agency, as the defensive end has agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the New York Giants.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report the deal.
Golston spent four years at Iowa between 2017 and 2020 and was a solid player throughout his tenure with the school, with his best year coming during his final campaign when he registered 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.
The 27-year-old was then selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and played 15 games during his rookie year, finishing with 32 tackles and a sack.
Golston then posted very similar numbers in 2022 and 2023 before enjoying a breakout season of sorts in 2024, recording 56 stops, 5.5 sacks, a pick and five passes defended.
The Iowa product was unquestionably one of the more underrated defensive players to hit the open market this offseason, and the Giants were able to nab him and add him to a group of pass rushers that already includes Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeuax.
Golston certainly isn't the first Hawkeyes player to earn a nice pay day this offseason, as tackle Alaric Jackson also signed a three-year, $58 million deal to remain with the Los Angeles Rams.
It will definitely be interesting to see what Golston can do in New York and whether or not he can build upon his strong 2024 campaign in Dallas.
