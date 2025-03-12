Analyst Poses Burning Question for Iowa Hawkeyes QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping they finally have their answer at quarterback after years of suffering at the position, as they landed former South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal.
Remember: Iowa thought it had its solution at signal-caller in late 2022, when it was able to pry Cade McNamara away from the Michigan Wolverines. We saw how that worked out.
How do we know that Gronowski is going to be any different? Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports has posted that question for the Hawkeyes heading into 2025.
"QB Mark Gronowski may have the name of a Chicago Bears linebacker, but the suburban Chicago native comes to Iowa via South Dakota State, where he was a prolific passer," Fornelli wrote. "Will he be the one who brings a passing offense back to Iowa City?"
Fornelli wonders how much the loss of running back Kaleb Johnson will affect Iowa's offense collectively, as Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in 2024.
Gronowski was certainly impressive at South Dakota State, winning the Walter Payton Award for the best player in the FCS in 2023 when he threw for 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 402 yards and eight scores.
This past year, however, Gronowski regressed, finishing with 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven picks while completing just 60.9 percent of his passes. A shoulder injury definitely had an adverse effect on the 23-year-old in 2024, but is Gronowski 100 percent going into next season?
Hopes are definitely high for the Hawkeyes, but there is no doubt that a whole lot is up in the air for the club as far as 2025 is concerned.
