Four-Star OL Places Iowa in Top 5

With the Class of 2027 already heating up, the Iowa Hawkeyes just learned they're in the Top 5 for this four-star offensive lineman.

Kyler Kuhn isn't just a four-star player, he's among the Top 10 interior offensive linemen in the country. According to 247Sports, Kuhn is currently ranked No. 9.

Iowa, who already has three commitments in the Class of '27, would love to add a Top 200 player in the class. They have a trio of three-star players coming in, but Kuhn would be their biggest addition so far by a wide margin.

Coming off a Joe Moore Award-winning season, it makes all the sense in the world for Kuhn to want to play for Iowa. At the end of the day, some of the NFL's best offensive linemen played for the Hawkeyes.

Kyler Kuhn's Top 5

All Glory to god in the highest! @314Graphics pic.twitter.com/CcD8D44quK — Kyler Kuhn (@KylerKuhn) February 7, 2026

Four of the final five schools Kuhn has narrowed his list down to are all in the B1G. Seeing as the B1G has won three National Championships in a row, that should come as no surprise.

Kuhn's Top 5 features Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State and Iowa. Knowing he currently plays for St. Pius X in Kansas City, Mo., the Tigers already have quite the advantage.

Iowa won't ever be able to compete with his home team, though it's not like the Hawkeyes and Tigers are too far apart. If he's able to get over the 226-mile difference, he could easily find himself repping the black and gold for Iowa instead of Mizzou.

Iowa Can't Miss on Kuhn

Now that Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, and Gennings Dunker all graduated, bringing in Kuhn is a must for this Iowa team. Depending on how long it takes for him to make his decision, Kuhn should be able to watch the NFL draft where Jones and Dunker will be selected in the first few rounds.

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) warms up during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kuhn established quite a name for himself already and he still has a year to go. The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder was named First Team All-State, was a Buchanan Award Finalist, and received an invite to the US Army AA Bowl. Keep in mind, those are just a few of his accomplishments.

Iowa's wrestling program would love to add him as well as he's a 2025 Heavyweight State Champion. There's no doubt the Hawkeyes are facing stiff competition, but their track record speaks for itself and that's what they need to show to Kuhn as he inches closer to a decision.

