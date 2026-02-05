Iowa Given Unfavorable Transfer Portal Ranking

Iowa Hawkeyes fans certainly won't agree as their team was given the third worst transfer portal ranking in the B1G.

Only Rutgers and Maryland received a lower national ranking than them, according to 247Sports.

The B1G featured three of the Top 10 teams when it came to the transfer portal, but Iowa securing a Top 64 class simply wasn't good enough.

Ultimately, the explanation is simple. Iowa put their focus into a few FCS players, and mostly in-experienced FBS ones who have years to grow and develop within this organization. Since they aren't established stars, Iowa's ranking reflects that.

Iowa Has B1G's 16th Best Transfer Portal Class

A look at the current @B1Gfootball transfer rankings 👇 pic.twitter.com/umWZWhcQVm — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 4, 2026

It's hard to see Iowa in the bottom three but they also have a really solid foundation of returning players. Defensively they needed the most work, but they went out in the portal and brought in a couple of safeties, defensive lineman and EDGE rushers to help lessen the blow.

Iowa also added a trio of wide receivers to help boost this offense with either Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski getting the starting nod. It was no secret that Iowa needed to add players in the secondary, defensive line, and wideouts, and they did all of that.

What's more impressive is the fact that Iowa added 14 players while only losing eight to the portal. Losing safety Koen Entringer was a big loss, and it wasn't great seeing EDGE Brian Allen enter or running backs Jaziun Patterson or Terrell Washington Jr.

That said, Iowa is going to prove they'll be fine without those players. Instead of dwelling on the past, it's imperative this team doesn't get in the wrong mindset because of this bottom three ranking.

Transfer Portal Isn't Everything

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is given the ReliaQuest Bowl trophy after beating the Vanderbilt Commodores at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hawkeyes fans were raving about their transfer portal class, and rightfully so. Just because teams like Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana were in the Top 10, that doesn't mean Iowa can't compete with them.

Iowa knows they have a date at Michigan this year as well and the Wolverines came in at No. 16. Sometimes though, it's quality over quantity. Penn State is only this high in the list because they added a ton of players from Iowa State, but it's not like all of them are going to be starters or immediate impact players.

Sitting in the bottom three is no fun, and if anything Iowa can use it as motivation heading into next year. That said, people are sleeping on their strategy in the portal and longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz is ready to prove everyone wrong.

