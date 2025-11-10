Iowa Lands Two Elite Prospects
Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling just pulled off one of the biggest recruiting nights in college wrestling history. On November 9, 2025, two of the nation's top junior wrestlers, Paul Kenny and Joey Bachmann, announced their commitments to the Hawkeyes during the "Basch and The Brain" podcast.
Both prospects donned their Iowa gear and chanted "Iowa Hawkeye"
The commitments capped an incredible 17-minute span where Iowa secured five top-ten prospects for the Class of 2027, putting them on track for the nation's number-one recruiting class.
Kenny ranks eighth nationally overall and second at 126 pounds, while Bachmann holds the third spot nationally and also competes at 126 pounds. Head coach Tom Brands and his staff beat out rivals Penn State and Rutgers to land these game-changing recruits.
World Champion Credentials
Kenny brings elite international experience to Iowa City. The Christian Brothers Academy star from New Jersey won the U17 World Championship in 2023, defeating Japan's Yamato Furusawa in the finals.
He followed that by winning the 2025 New Jersey state championship at 120 pounds, becoming only the third individual state champion in his school's history. Kenny also captured the Junior Super 32 Championship, proving his dominance against America's best young wrestlers.
Bachmann's resume matches Kenny's star power. The Faith Christian Academy wrestler from Pennsylvania is a two-time U17 World medalist who has dominated the national scene.
He won the Super 32 Championship twice, captured two Ironman titles, two PIAA state championships, and the Beast of the East championship. Over the past two seasons, Bachmann posted an incredible 83-2 record while winning back-to-back state titles.
When asked what stood out most about Iowa, Kenny explained was "the culture. Everyone there lives and dies for wrestling."
That culture, built by Tom Brands over nearly two decades, has produced 24 NCAA team titles and maintained Iowa's position as America's premier wrestling program.
Enhancing Iowa's Championship Future
These two commitments fill critical needs for Iowa's future lineup at the lightweight divisions. Kenny and Bachmann bring world-class technique, championship mentality, and proven success at the highest levels of competition. Their international experience will push Iowa's practice room intensity even higher.
They join an already loaded 2027 class that includes Sonny Amato (ranked fourth nationally at 150 pounds), Dawson Youngblut (ranked 29th nationally), and Israel Borge (ranked 11th nationally). The recruiting haul also brought in Sean Kenny, Paul's younger brother and a Fargo 16U champion ranked seventh in the 2028 class.
Iowa's ability to land both wrestlers over powerhouse programs like Penn State signals that the Hawkeyes remain college wrestling's ultimate destination. With Brands' relentless coaching philosophy and Iowa's unmatched tradition, Kenny and Bachmann will develop into future NCAA champions who keep Iowa on top.
