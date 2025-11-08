Three Last-Minute Predictions for Iowa's Matchup vs. Oregon
There's no doubt that the Iowa Hawkeyes' game against No. 11 Indiana earlier this year was a big game, but something different is in the air for their matchup against Oregon. It's the first ranked vs. ranked matchup at Kinnick in quite some time, and this game could define Iowa's season.
If the Hawkeyes are able to pull off the upset, they not only will skyrocket in the rankings, but they'll further make a case to be in the College Football Playoffs. The stakes have never been higher, but Iowa is more than ready for the challenge.
1. Mark Gronowski Does It Again
Heading into this weekend's slate, Iowa's fifth-year senior quarterback was second in the B1G with 11 rushing touchdowns. He's one shy of the career high he set in 2022, but Gronowski's feat is even more impressive knowing he has one rushing touchdown in each game this season.
Two times this year he's had more than one. One of those times was a few weeks ago against Penn State when he exploded for a 67-yarder that propelled Iowa to victory. There's no reason to beleive Gronowski won't score against Oregon, and it'd be a hard pill to swallow if his streak came to an end in the biggest game of the season.
2. Iowa Wins The Line Of Scrimmage
In order for Iowa to win this game, they need to win in the trenches. Its offensive line is one of the most impressive in the country, and it has a case to have the best o-line in the nation.
Iowa wins games on the ground and everyone knows this. It doesn't have a prolific passing game, but Gronowski can throw when he needs to. Iowa's 4.8 rushing yards per attempt is actually substantially lower than the Ducks 6.3, and Oregon has only run the ball three fewer times.
Both teams have only allowed 11 sacks this season, so one explosive play is all that's needed to change the course of this game. As long as Iowa wins the line of scrimmage, they'll be in good shape.
3. Dante Moore Can't Get Comfortable
After exiting the Wisconsin game early, Oregon's sophomore quarterback knows he has long been in the Heisman conversation. He's thrown for 1,772 yards this year with 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Keep in mind, three of those INT's have come in his last three games.
Moore has been sacked eight times in his last three games after being sacked just once in his first five. Iowa prides themselves on their defense, and knowing they forced Indiana's Fernando Mendoza to throw his first INT of the season, Moore may be in for a rude-awakening.
