2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Kansas Regional Opponents, Schedule Released

For the first time in program history, Kansas baseball has been chosen to host an NCAA Regional as part of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Jayhawks are one of 16 teams to be selected as hosts, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday.

KU, who is ranked as the No. 15 seed in the country overall, is one of just two Big 12 teams to earn the honor along with the West Virginia Mountaineers – whom the Jayhawks dominated in the Big 12 Tournament Championship on Saturday by a score of 9-0 to capture the program’s second Big 12 Tournament title in school history and the first since 2006. This is also just the seventh time that KU has reached the NCAA Tournament in program history.

As host, KU is the No. 1 seed in a four-team regional played at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence that includes No. 2 seed Arkansas, No. 3 seed Missouri State, and No. 4 seed Northeastern. There will be a maximum of seven games played between the four teams from May 29 to June 1 in a double-elimination format.

The Jayhawks will first face off in Game 1 of the regional against Northeastern at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, May 29, with the game airing live on ESPN+. Arkansas and Missouri State will then follow in Game 2 at approximately 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The loser of Game 1 will play the loser of Game 2 at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 30. The winners of Game 1 and Game 2 will then meet at 5 p.m. CT later that day.

The winner of the Lawrence Regional will move on to play in the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend against the winner of the Georgia Tech Regional (Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, The Citadel, UIC) in a three-game series for the right to play in the College World Series.

Full details about tickets, parking, and other information can be found at KUathletics.com.