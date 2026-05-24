Kansas Baseball Wins First Big 12 Tournament Championship Since 2006

For just the second time in program history, KU baseball has earned the title of Big 12 Tournament champion after the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks knocked off No. 2 seed West Virginia in dominating fashion by a final score of 9-0 in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

In front of a Kansas-friendly crowd at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona, the Jayhawks (ranked No. 13 in the country by D1 Baseball) got their revenge over a top-25 Mountaineers team (No. 9 nationally) who came into Lawrence and nearly spoiled KU’s regular season crown by sweeping the Jayhawks in a three-game series at Hoglund Ballpark just two weeks ago.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald said after the win. “To win a regular season title is a massive mountain to climb, and then to follow it up a week later with a tournament championship is huge.”

The Big 12 Tournament title is the first for KU since winning it back in 2006, and they are now the first Big 12 team to win both the regular season and tournament title in the same season since Texas Tech in 2009. The shutout win is also just the second in Big 12 Tournament championship game history.

The win moves Kansas to 42-16 on the season, and the 42 wins are the fourth most in program history. The win also acts as an automatic qualifier for the Jayhawks in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

With the way the season unfolded, KU is all but guaranteed to be a No. 1 seed when regional host announcements are made Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. CT via NCAA Baseball social media. That means the Jayhawks will get to play on their home turf throughout regionals, which begin Friday, May 29.

The rest of the seedings and pairings will be released Monday at 11 a.m. CT during a selection show on ESPN2.