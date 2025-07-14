Arizona Diamondbacks Select Kansas Baseball Star Brady Counsell in 2025 MLB Draft
Former Kansas baseball star Brady Counsell finally heard his name called in this year’s MLB Draft as the Arizona Diamondbacks selected the talented infielder in the 10th round with the No. 303 overall pick.
Counsell, who played just one season in Lawrence after transferring from Minnesota, had an outstanding year for the Jayhawks and helped the team set single season records in conference wins (20), conference series wins (seven), road wins (20), and more as the team finished 43-17 and second in the Big 12 conference.
Counsell started all 60 games for KU this past season, splitting his time between third base and left field. He finished the year with just one error and had a .992 fielding percentage.
His play at third base earned him Rawlings Gold Glove honors – the first time a KU player has earned the recognition in school history.
As a hitter, Counsell hit .259 with 11 doubles and 12 home runs. He also had 57 RBIs and scored 54 runs before being named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention at the end of the Big 12 season.
Being drafted by the Diamondbacks is a full-circle moment for Counsell and his family as his dad Craig played for the Diamondbacks for six seasons between 2000 and 2006. He hit .266 with 24 home runs and 193 RBIs with the franchise and was a member of the 2001 World Series team.
After his playing career, the elder Counsell became the manager for the Milwaukee Brewers and is now the manager of the Chicago Cubs.
He’s no doubt proud of his son’s accomplishments, as are all KU fans who watched him play and develop into the major league player he’s now become.